First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $282,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 174.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BABA opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The stock has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

