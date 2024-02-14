First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.74 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

