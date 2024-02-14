First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 2.1 %

CRM opened at $281.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.44. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $295.24.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $3,314,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,876,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,740,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $3,314,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,876,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,740,116.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,147,872.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,423,178 shares of company stock worth $377,258,575. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.