First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PECO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,356,000 after buying an additional 10,315,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,079,000 after purchasing an additional 125,181 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 37.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,585,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,663,000 after buying an additional 99,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 2.4 %

PECO opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.