First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 5,202 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 212.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 409.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

