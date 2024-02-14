First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Gap Down to $34.51

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.51, but opened at $32.08. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 608 shares.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $590.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

