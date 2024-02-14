First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Gap Down to $34.51

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.51, but opened at $32.08. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 608 shares.
First Community Bankshares Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $590.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31.
First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares
First Community Bankshares Company Profile
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.
