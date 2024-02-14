First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.91

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 10222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

First Advantage Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Advantage by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in First Advantage by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in First Advantage by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in First Advantage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

