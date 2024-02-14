Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Short Interest Up 351.6% in January

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 351.6% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNWD opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Finward Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $36.98.

Finward Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

In related news, Chairman David A. Bochnowski acquired 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $48,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 252,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,623.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,563 shares of company stock worth $55,122. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Finward Bancorp by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 11.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

