Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Short Interest Up 351.6% in January

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 351.6% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Finward Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FNWD opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Finward Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $36.98.
Finward Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finward Bancorp
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Finward Bancorp by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 11.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Finward Bancorp
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.