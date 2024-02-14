Financial Review: Power REIT (NYSE:PW) vs. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF)

Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Power REIT and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT -736.66% -92.65% -35.81% Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Power REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Power REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT $8.52 million 0.24 -$14.25 million ($8.85) -0.07 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Power REIT and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Power REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Power REIT and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of C$12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 53.78%. Given Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Power REIT.

Summary

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust beats Power REIT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties.

