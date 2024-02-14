Filecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.85 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.58 or 0.00010759 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.85 billion and $165.00 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,932,286 coins and its circulating supply is 509,883,532 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

