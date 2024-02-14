Fiera Capital Corp Grows Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,575 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.45% of Valaris worth $24,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Valaris by 120.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valaris during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VAL shares. Barclays raised shares of Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $54.13 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

