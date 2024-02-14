Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,847 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $42,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $256.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $269.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

