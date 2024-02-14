Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 5,547 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $362.81 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $375.73. The firm has a market cap of $227.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.96.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

