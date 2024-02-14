Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Fidelity National Financial worth $45,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $52.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

