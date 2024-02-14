Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.77

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.77 and last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 11356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $561.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDRR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 33,778 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter valued at $3,262,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 13,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

