Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives $17.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fidelis Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

FIHL opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 58.12% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.00 million. Analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Stories

