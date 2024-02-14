Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

FMN opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97.

In other Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $182,513.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,209,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,323,378.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 143,033 shares of company stock worth $1,496,896.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

