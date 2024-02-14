Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Posts Earnings Results

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $6.65-6.87 EPS.

NYSE:FRT opened at $101.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.22. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $112.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.71%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

