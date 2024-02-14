Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $6.77

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $7.65. Exscientia shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 362,189 shares changing hands.

EXAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Exscientia by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

