Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Matthew James Posno Buys 2,000 Shares

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew James Posno acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.48 per share, with a total value of C$14,965.00.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

TSE:XTC opened at C$7.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.63. The firm has a market cap of C$279.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.18. Exco Technologies Limited has a one year low of C$6.88 and a one year high of C$8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$160.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.00 million. Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.30%. Research analysts expect that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.8705613 EPS for the current year.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 61.76%.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Further Reading

