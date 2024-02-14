Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Matthew James Posno Buys 2,000 Shares

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew James Posno acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.48 per share, with a total value of C$14,965.00.
TSE:XTC opened at C$7.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.63. The firm has a market cap of C$279.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.18. Exco Technologies Limited has a one year low of C$6.88 and a one year high of C$8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.61.
Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$160.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.00 million. Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.30%. Research analysts expect that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.8705613 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
