Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.67 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.670 EPS.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

ES traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $56.94. 2,656,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,373. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,850,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,127,000 after purchasing an additional 513,393 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

