Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $438,688.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,244.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $438,688.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,244.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,631 shares of company stock worth $2,323,477. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.61%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

