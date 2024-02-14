ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ESSA Pharma Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EPIX opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $426.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESSA Pharma

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 23,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $133,274.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 784,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,634.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 62,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 31,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $657,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ESSA Pharma from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

