ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ESSA Pharma Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of EPIX opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $426.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at ESSA Pharma
In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 23,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $133,274.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 784,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,634.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ESSA Pharma from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.
About ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
