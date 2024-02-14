ESL Trust Services LLC Acquires 1,218 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.2% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 19,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,953,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,604,000 after acquiring an additional 88,944 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 249,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

