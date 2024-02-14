Equities Analysts Set Expectations for EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for EastGroup Properties in a report released on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.55.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $183.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $152.45 and a 52-week high of $188.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.19%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,819,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

