Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Computer Modelling Group Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Computer Modelling Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of C$33.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.65 million.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.67.

Get Our Latest Report on CMG

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

CMG opened at C$8.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.23. The company has a market cap of C$722.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$6.21 and a 1-year high of C$10.76.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insider Activity at Computer Modelling Group

In related news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$332,623.71. In related news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$332,623.71. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 89,500 shares of company stock worth $901,096 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.