Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2024

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THCFree Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on THC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of THC stock opened at $88.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.10. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.79.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.