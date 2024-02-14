Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on THC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of THC stock opened at $88.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.10. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.79.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

