EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Down to $34.10

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.10, but opened at $32.73. EQT shares last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 1,674,146 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. EQT’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. EQT’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

