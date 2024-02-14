Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Envista were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 80.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Envista by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Envista

In other news, SVP Eric Conley acquired 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.78.

Envista Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. Envista’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Articles

