Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.650 EPS.

Entegris Trading Down 1.6 %

ENTG opened at $124.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average of $103.90. Entegris has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $128.56.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

