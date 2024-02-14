Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.0 million-$790.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.4 million. Entegris also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS.
Shares of Entegris stock traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.86. 973,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,959. Entegris has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $134.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.13.
In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3,909.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $122,000.
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).
