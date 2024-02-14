Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 340.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.66.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $123.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $231.42.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

