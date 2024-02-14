ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Update

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ENGlobal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ENGlobal

ENGlobal Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENG traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. 1,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,512. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.56.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%. The business had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ENGlobal

(Get Free Report)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.