Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $250.00 and last traded at $240.00, with a volume of 33471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.34.

The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1,243.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 572,539 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,901,000 after buying an additional 262,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $25,846,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 364.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after buying an additional 118,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.63. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.31.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

