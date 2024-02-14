EMC Capital Management Sells 2,515 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

EMC Capital Management decreased its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 26,850.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 70.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 936.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 22.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE NGVT opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $90.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities cut Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

