EMC Capital Management Sells 10,509 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

EMC Capital Management reduced its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,778,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,913,350.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 5,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,901.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,778,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,913,350.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

RILY stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.63. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

