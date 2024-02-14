EMC Capital Management Reduces Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

EMC Capital Management decreased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 15.0 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

