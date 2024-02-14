EMC Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,257,000 after buying an additional 2,142,391 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 328.3% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 50.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 89.1% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 110,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,769,590. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.3 %

MRVL stock opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of -104.82, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

