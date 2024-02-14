EMC Capital Management Makes New Investment in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPER. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Xperi by 222.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPER. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Xperi had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 78.68%. The company had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Xperi Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

