EMC Capital Management Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 1,486.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 111,283 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $11,332,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 7.1% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 26.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $34,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,277 shares in the company, valued at $798,315.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $34,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,315.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 19,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $468,116.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 848,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,345,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,751 shares of company stock worth $2,948,838 over the last three months. 18.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

