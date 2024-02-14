EMC Capital Management Lowers Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

EMC Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,967 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 507,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 54,179 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 251,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 57,438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Uniti Group Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

