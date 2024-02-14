EMC Capital Management Increases Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Snap were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 75.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 365.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 37,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $642,578.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,255,518 shares in the company, valued at $38,321,250.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 37,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $642,578.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,255,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,321,250.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 35,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $424,627.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,016,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,542 shares of company stock worth $5,340,971.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. China Renaissance raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNAP

Snap Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of SNAP opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.