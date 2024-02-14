EMC Capital Management Has $95,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

NYSE:OGN opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

