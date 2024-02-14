EMC Capital Management Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 134.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARI. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 314,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,178.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARI shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of ARI stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 67.73, a current ratio of 67.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Stories

