EMC Capital Management Buys Shares of 3,600 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 33.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AI opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.57. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,931 shares of company stock worth $1,876,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

