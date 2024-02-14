EMC Capital Management Acquires Shares of 2,107 WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in WesBanco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

WSBC stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $221.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

