EMC Capital Management Acquires 8,727 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 436.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MFA Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -368.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFA

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.