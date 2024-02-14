EMC Capital Management Acquires 1,984 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in WaFd were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WaFd by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WaFd by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,074,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,105,000 after acquiring an additional 130,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in WaFd by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,934,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,343,000 after acquiring an additional 566,556 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WaFd by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,060,000 after acquiring an additional 183,238 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WaFd by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,625,000 after acquiring an additional 44,992 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAFD. StockNews.com lowered WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WaFd presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of WAFD opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.87. WaFd, Inc has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

