Ellevest Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average is $71.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.