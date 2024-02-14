Ellevest Inc. Takes Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Gentex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Gentex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

